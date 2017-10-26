Hi De Hi! campers as Northampton stages classic comedy

Britain’s favourite holiday camp is opening its doors again – this time on stage, at The Deco Theatre in Northampton.

Hi-De-Hi! runs from Wednesday to Saturday November 1 to 4.

The venue has teamed up with local theatre company White Cobra Productions, to bring Hi De Hi! and Maplin’s Holiday Camp to life again with the show adapted from the original scripts. .

And Jeffrey Holland, who played Spike on the TV version gave his blessing to this new production in a letter to White Cobra Productions.

He wrote: “I was delighted to hear that Hi-de- Hi! is being staged again!

“It put me on the showbiz map and for that I will be forever grateful to dear Jimmy Perry and David Croft.

“I first met them when I successfully auditioned for a role in the 1975 stage production of Dad’s Army. I made them laugh and got the job. I was among the boys and girls of the ensemble (The Home Front Company) and also understudied Privates Pike and Walker, going on to player Walker myself when the show toured the UK in early 1976.

“When Hi-de- Hi! came along in 1979 they had written Spike with me in mind! The rest, as they say, is history!

“I do hope you all have as much fun performing it as we did! It was such a happy time for all of us.”

Richard Jordan, a director of White Cobra Productions and one of the actors in the show: “It’s endorsement indeed, and I was thrilled to receive support fromJeffrey.

“We’re really excited about bringing this iconic show on to the stage of The Deco, and reviving some of TVs most popular characters – we’ve a great script and storyline based around the work of the original writers, and it’s going to be terrific fun.”

The original show made houshold names of the likes of Ruth Madoc, Paul Shane and Su Pollard as well as winning a BAFTA award.

“Hi De Hi! is as much loved by viewers now when it is repeated, as it was when it was it was originally screened back in the 1980s,” said Kate Billingham, of White Cobra Productions, who will also be performing in the show.

“It was a wonderfully scripted and performed, full of nostalgia about holiday camps in the early 1960s, and we are really excited at bringing Maplin’s to life on stage at The Deco.”

Tickets for the show are available from £17.50. Visit www.thedeco.co.uk or 01604 491005