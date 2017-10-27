Getting arty at Welford exhibition

An art group is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a brand new exhibition coming to the area at the beginning of next month.

There will be a sale of paintings in Welford Village Hall by Welford Watercolourists.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5.

Profits from the exhibition will go towards Parkinson’s UK.

Entrance is free and homemade refreshments will be served.