Food and drink festival hits Northampton

The Northampton Food and Drink Festival is returning to the town’s Becket’s Park is weekend.

After a successful first event last year, the headline chefs include the likes of Matt Tebbutt, Valentine Warner, Chris Pavin and Dean Edwards.

Organisers are promising a great day out for foodies, families and children of all ages.

Eat in the Piazza, relax to live blues and jazz, browse and take home from a vast array of food and drink in the food halls.

On Saturday Valentine Warner, Chris Bavin and The Craft Beer Boys take centre stage, whilst on the Sunday it’s the turn of Matt Tebbutt, Shelina Permalloo and The Craft Beer Boys.

The Festival brings to Northampton a touch of summertime, al fresco dining, Masterchefs, artisan food and drink, music, fun and hopefully laughter. So come along to enjoy yourselves, eat drink and be merry.

The event is open 10am to 6pm on both days and entrance is £8 for adults, £7 for people aged 65 and over and £3 for children aged between five and 15.

For further details about the festival www.livingheritagefoodfestivals.co.uk