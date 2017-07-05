Get animated at Daventry Country Park

A big screen will once again be installed in Daventry Country Park as two animated films are shown in the open air.

The annual Family Cinema Day takes place on Saturday, July 22, and after a public vote, the films Trolls and Moana will be shown.

Families are invited to take a picnic and a blanket to enjoy the family films on the big screen at the country park this month.

To give as many people as possible an opportunity to enjoy the films, people will be given coloured wristbands on arrival to their chosen screening, allowing them free entry to that screening only.

Trolls sees the Bergens invade Troll Village. Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.

Moana is set in ancient Polynesia and sees a terrible curse incurred by the demigod Maui.

News reaches an impetuous chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right.

Screenings of Trolls start at 11am and for Moana at 12.50pm, while the later screening sees Moana shown at 3pm and Trolls for 4.30pm.

For further information about the screenings visit www.facebook.com/daventrycountrypark

