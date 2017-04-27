Cinema screenings across Northamptonshire

Blockbusting comic-book heroes Guardians Of The Galaxy will bring sci-fi excitement to the opening weekend of LUNA FLIX in late May.

They head up a wide range of classic movies being presented outdoors at venues across the county.

Open air cinema has become a popular fixture of the summer with the opportunity to share an evening picnic while enjoying the most beloved movies of recent years.

Simon Hopkins, LUNA FLIX organiser, said: "This will be our third year within Northamptonshire having presented more than 50 movies to local audiences where the reaction is always so rewarding. I'm pleased to have set up our new season returning to Kettering's Boughton House, Oundle's International Festival and Stanwick Lakes. We have also expanded to a new venue, Deene Park, near Corby, to present the 30th anniversary screening of Dirty Dancing."

The 2017 season has opened on-line booking at www.lunaflix.co.uk. The season begins May 26 with three consecutive evenings at Stanwick Lakes.

Simon Hopkins also said: "Between May and September, there will be a wide range of well-known films projected in HD onto our seven metre wide screen. LUNA FLIX make a film night different - it's a special event sharing the films you love and it's the outdoors that makes the experience memorable.

"Anyone can go to a multiplex, but enjoying a picnic and sun-set adds so much more. People are invited to relish favourite films with friends and family, it's about having a good time and with classic cult films like the Rocky Horror Picture Show, we're guaranteed to get people on their feet!"

The shows run regularly at weekends till September 16, screening the top films recently voted for by the local public including new titles La La Land, E.T., School Of Rock and Guardians Of The Galaxy and the return of the favourites: Mamma Mia, Back To The Future Pretty Woman & Top Gun. The season concludes with the Disney 1991 animated smash, Beauty & The Beast, and a plan to include the 2107 live-action version too!

Purchase tickets online only (see booking for prices at each location) with free parking included at all shows. The screenings each have limited attendance so book early to avoid

disappointment.

For more details visit www.lunaflix.co.uk