Elves in Corby

Full House Theatre comes to The Core at Corby Cube with a topsy-turvy re-telling of The Elves And The Shoemaker.

It takes place on Saturday 20 May, with performances at 1pm and 4pm.

The Elves And The Shoemaker is a tale of rediscovering the past, with Geoff, a loveable retired shoemaker. Now in his twilight years Geoff struggles with his memory and the patchwork of his past.

One day at the bottom of his garden he is visited by two magical friends who help him with the perfect gift for his wife for her 90 th birthday… with the help of a little bit of elf magic.

The show features original toe-tapping music, laugh-out- loud characters, puppetry and even a little bit of real magic! Just like a comfy old slipper, this story is sure to make old and young alike feel all warm and cosy inside.

Full House Theatre are producers of imaginative and playful performances with a vision for every child to hold treasured memories of theatre. With the audience at the heart of their work, performances are carefully crafted and developed by and with children and young people.

This delightful family friendly show, recommended for children aged 4 and over.

Tickets are £8.50* and can be booked at www.thecorecorby.com or by calling the ticket office on 01536 470 470.