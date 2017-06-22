Drama is a load of Cobblers at Sixfields, Northampton

A unique collaboration between Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, Royal &Derngate Northampton and Northampton Town Football Club brings interactive, family-friendly, multi-media performance The Twelfth Player to Sixfields Stadium.

This is a theatrical experience using technology to tell the stories of three generations of Cobblers’ fans. Audience members will be guided around Sixfields football stadium via film and headphones in groups of up to four, as they observe a unique site-specific performance, simultaneously taking place in the real world and on an iPod screen.

Viewing the passionate world of football through the eyes of three generations of a family of Northampton Town Football Club’s supporters, audiences will experience the highs and lows of the past 70 years of the club’s history, travelling behind the scenes on a 40-minute walking tour around the Cobblers’ iconic Sixfields Stadium.

The show has been created by Seven Sisters Group, whose site-specific performance at London’s historic lidos, Like a Fish Out of Water, was a sell-out success at the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad. Tickets for the show are £5.

For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811