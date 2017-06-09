Comedy festival comes to Northampton

Get ready to have your funny bone tickled with the arrival of a comedy festival coming to three venues in and around Northampton.

The first ever Comedy Crate Festival will be happening on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9.

There will be 30 acts including appearances from Kettering based comic James Acaster, Joe Lycett and Nish Kumar among others.

The Lab, The Charles Bradlaugh and The Black Prince will be hosting the different comics.

As well as being great venues, they are all within a five minute walk of each other, meaning that festival goers can see the acts that they want to see rather than being tied to a venue.

Entry will be by a wristband purchased prior to the weekend.

The shows will be preview shows for the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Consequently, they will be Work In Progress shows.

The acts will be performing in one hour time slots with a 30 minute gap in between for you to do whatever you need to do to be ready for the next act.

Appearing at the Lab on Saturday is Canadian comic Tom Stade, Rhys James, Steve Bugeja, Sean McLoughlin and Lenny Sherman.

At the same venue of Sunday is Simon Munnery and Geoff Boycott who have made a raft of radio and television appearances. Jack Barry, Annie McGrath, Jon Williams and Mark Crum complete the line up.

James Acaster will appear on the Saturday night at The Charles Bradlaugh. Preceeding him is Abandoman, Pippa Evans, Ahir Shah and President Obonjo,

Sunday at the venue sees Joe Lycett as the final act who has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Live at the Apollo. Before him, Ed Gamble, Stephen Bailey, Naz Osmanoglu and Tom Toal will provide the laugher.

At The Black Prince, Nish Kumar, Spencer Jones, Ellie Taylor, Stuart Goldsmith and Joe Jacobs will appear on the Saturday.

Sunday will see Phil Nichol, Glenn Wool, Larry Dean, Ian Smith and Ben Briggs appear.

On the Saturday the comedy starts at 4pm and finish at 11pm, on the Sunday it will be running from 3pm to 10pm. Tickets are £16 for day passes or £27 for a wristband for both days.

For more details or to book visit www.thecomedycrate.com