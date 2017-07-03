Attractions galore at historic site for big country fayre at Kimbolton

Music, dancing, entertainers and classic cars aplenty will provide a treat for families at the annual Kimbolton Country Fayre on Sunday July 9.

The event will feature some 1,000 classic cars accompanied by their owners, more than 80 stall holders, ring events, big band music, dancing, carousel rides and radio controlled cars among its attractions.

This will be the 26th year the fayre has been held. It takes place in the 60-acre grounds of Kimbolton Castle, the last place of confinement for Queen Catherine of Aragon, wife of Henry VIII.

New attractions this year are beagles and heavy horses, which will display in the main arena. Millers Ark Pet Zoo, which has many animals not only to see but stroke or cuddle, is among the features returning, along with favourites such Lord John Robartes Regiment of Foote and Horse, Galaxy Big Band and morris dancers.

There will be beer and tea marquees available, along with a wide selection food stalls.

And to end the day, a low fly-past has been booked by a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane and Spitfire.

Gates open at 11am. Visit www.facebook.com/kimboltonfayre for more information about the fayre.