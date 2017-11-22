10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is a quick look at some of the events coming in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

The Wind in the Willows, Geddington Village Hall, November 23-25

The popular children classic is bought to the village hall by Geddington Amateru Dramatic Society in a show suitable for the entire family.

01536 742527

2 THEATRE

Circus of Horrors, The Core at Corby Cube, November 24

The Circus Of Horrors comes to The Core with its latest incarnation, Voodoo. This spectacular show features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts, all woven into a sensational horror story, performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

www.thecorecorby.com

3 FAIR

Christmas Fair, Abington Park Museum, November 25-25

The popular Christmas Fair iruns from 11am to 4pm. The event welcomes more than forty artisan producers and crafters offering gifts, decorations and festive food and drink.

www.northampton.gov.uk

4 COMEDY

Ed Byrne, The Core at Corby Cube, November 25

The unrivalled master of observational comedy Ed Byrne returns to Corby with his brand new stand up show Spoiler Alert. He has been seen on Mock The Week (BBC) and Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure (BBC).

www.thecorecorby.com

5 MUSIC

King of Hearts Festival, The Black Prince, Northampton, Niovember 25

Bands from across the county are playing the King Of Hearts charity fund-raiser at The Black Prince on Saturday. The event is taking place in memory of Rob King and has been organised by Matthew Wetherill, from Deaf Trap, and Rob’s brother, Matthew.

Tickets on the door

6 MUSIC

RPO: Francesca Dego Performs Bruch, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 26

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes Winter with this enchanting programme of orchestral favourites. Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture is followed by Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No.6, which bursts with energy, imitating the lively nature of Hungarian folk music.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 26

This show tells the story of how five ordinary guys from Edinburgh became a worldwide pop sensation. Join Les on a nostalgic ride back to when the world turned tartan in the mid 70’s and re-live those teenage wonder years.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Jungle Book, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 28-December 31

Mowgli the man cub battles for survival in this heartwarming coming-of-age story about a boy raised by wolves in the jungle. With the help of his animal friends, including Bagheera the panther, Baloo the bear and Kaa the python, Mowgli outwits the cruel and powerful tiger, Shere Khan, and learns the law of the jungle.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Hedda Gabler, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 28-December 2

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free… Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Blackadder’s Christmas Carol, Duston Community Centre, November 29-December 2

The story presented by Duston Players is that of Ebenezer Blackadder who owns a moustache shoppe in good old Victorian London, and who happens to be the kindest and nicest man in all England. It is Christmas eve, and Blackadder’s generosity means that he and his trusty man-servant Baldrick have the leanest of Christmases to look forward to. Visited by a Christmas Spirit, on his way home from giving spooky messages to the mean and miserly, Ebenezer is treated to hilarious visions of his ancestors’ notoriously bad behaviour, as well as a vision of his descendants’ future!

www.dustonplayers.org.uk