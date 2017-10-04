10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the area in the next week

1 COMEDY

Jimmy Tarbuck, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 5

The legendary comedian will be sharing anecdotes, demonstrating his quickfire wit in a show which promises comedy for grown-ups rather than adult comedy. Jimmy will use photos and video footage to take audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a wealth of hugely funny stories and anecdotes.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Cavern Beatles, The Core at Corby Cube, October 5

Be prepared to enjoy all the hits of the Fab Four in a fully-live two-hour show.Expect to hear songs including She Loves You, Hey Jude, Help, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, I Want To Hold Your Hand and many, many more.

www.thecorecorby.com

3 FESTIVAL

Althorp Literary Festival, Althorp House, October 5-8

This four day celebration of the written word will see several authors visit the stately home for 13 years. Among the people talking will be Earl Spencer, John Challis, Rev Richard Coles and Clare Balding among others.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

4 DANCE

The Richard Alston Dance Company, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 5-6

Richard Alston Dance Company is well known for beautiful contemporary dancers. It returns with a programme of three works, including Alston’s newest dance, Carnaval, to the music of the same name by Schumann, played live by pianist Jason Ridgway.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Blodeu(w)edd Untold, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 6

The myth of Blodeuwedd says that she was a woman who was turned into an owl as punishment for committing adultery. But a myth is so much more than words written on the page; it is as alive, as real and as present as flesh, and bone.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Justin Moorhouse, Kettering Arts Centre, October 7

The famous Northern comic has had a think about people. And feelings. About people Justin knows, their feelings and how he feels about them. And they about him.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

7 ART

Kettering and District Art Society exhibition, Alfred East Art Gallery, October 7 to November 11

Selected works will form part of this year’s exhibition featuring a diverse range of techniques, styles and mediums.

www.kettering.gov.uk/museums

8 ART

Network Arts exhibition, Oakapple Studio & Gallery, Glebe House, Mears Ashby, October 7-22

This exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region. It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics; drawings and sketches. Subjects include local scenes, botanical, landscapes, portraits, wildlife, and architecture.

www.networkarts.co.uk

9 WRESTLING

Megaslam Wrestling, Lings Forum, Northampton, October 8

It’s Lights, Camera, Action as the stars of Megaslam Wrestling are rumbling their way to Northampton for a knockout show. Lings Forum will play host to Live and Loaded 2017 as the group brings it’s popular show back to the area.

www.trilogyleisure.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Education Education Education, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 10-14

It’s 1997 and it’s the last week of term at the local secondary school. Miss Haines has lost the mock exam papers, the Year 11s have put a Renault 5 on the school roof and the video player has broken. Things can only get better. Education, Education, Education asks big questions about a country in special measures. It explores power, responsibility, and change through the eyes of a hapless group of schoolteachers trying to make it through the day.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811