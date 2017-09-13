10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Rules for Living, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 14-30

Everyone creates their own rules for living. But what happens when an extended family gathers for a traditional Christmas dinner and each of them rigidly follows those rules?

Christmas Day will never be the same again. As the drinks flow and the obligatory games intensify, family resentments rise and relationships are pulled apart with a bang.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 DANCE

Rip Ut Up, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 14

There are two former Strictly winners, Louis Smith and Jay McGuinness, as well as former professional Natalie Lowe taking part in this show which is a celebration of the 50s through dance. Tickets for the show are likely to be limited.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

The Glory Of The Music Hall, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, September 14

An afternoon at the Palladium hosts a variety of music and laughter of the best music hall bills performances. The show will feature acts from the Music Hall era , a good old sing a long and side splitting comedy.

www.thedeco.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Roy Chubby Brown, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 15

Chubby doesn’t hold back from sharing his outlandish views, sailing so close to the mark, even the most seasoned of the fans will be left gob-smacked.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Four Score Years and Ten, The Core at Corby Cube, September 15

n a humorous, revealing and touching piece of interactive verbatim theatre, Flintlock Theatre and Hat Fair present a new play that explores what it’s like to be an older person in contemporary Britain. Constructed from the words of Winchester’s 90-year-old residents, Four Score Years And Ten invites audiences of all ages to a celebration like no other.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 COMEDY

Franks Comedy Club, Castke Theatre, Wellingborough, September 15

An evening of top quality laughs featuring some of the best acts on UK circuit.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 CINEMA

The Princess Bride, Gremlins, Beauty and the Beast and Alien, Stanwick Lakes, September 15-16

Four popular films will be shown at the open air cinema with The Princess Bride and Gremlins on tomorrow (Friday) and the animated Beauty and the Beast on Alien on Saturday.

www.lunaflix.com

8 MUSIC

Elvis in Vegas, The Core at Corby Cube, September 16

A professionally produced stage show celebrating the Vegas years of Elvis Presley, In this show you will be taken on a musical journey for two hours backed by an exceptionally talented group of musicians who have been hand picked and have played all over the world.

www.thecorecorby.com

9 THEATRE

Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck Live, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 17

Two legends of television, show-business and the Royal Variety Performance come together, accompanied by music and video, to reminisce and entertain at Royal & Derngate.

Last year Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck performed on stage together for the very first time in Sunday Night At The London Palladium and that success led to this new tour.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Railway Children, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 19-24

This best-loved tale delivers a compelling coming of age story and a fascinating insight into Edwardian rural life. When their father mysteriously disappears with two strangers one evening, the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis are turned upside down. Forced to leave the comforts of their privileged London life in exchange for a simple existence in the depths of the Yorkshire countryside, this fractured family soon discover new friendships and an unexpected secret that will change their lives forever.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

