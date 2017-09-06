10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen across Northamptonshire.

1 DANCE

Backlash Ballroom, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 7

Backlash Ballroom is a dance spectacular featuring five professional couples.

These couples are World, European & national champions in dance and will be joined by two professional singers.

This is a show which has been endorsed by former Strictly judge Len Goodman.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Rules for Living, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 8 to 30

Everyone creates their own rules for living. But what happens when an extended family gathers for a traditional Christmas dinner and each of them rigidly follows those rules? Christmas Day will never be the same again. As the drinks flow and the obligatory games intensify, family resentments rise and relationships are pulled apart with a bang.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 8

Comedians Ben Norris, Tamar Broadbent and Alasdair Beckett-King are the comedians lining up for the first comedy night since the summer break.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 CINEMA

Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia, Boughton House, September 8&9

Boughton House is gearing up for its final open air cinema experiences of the year in September. First up at the Northamptonshire home of the Duke of Buccleuch is a sell-out screening of the live-action retelling of Beauty and the Beast on Friday, September 8, followed by feel-good favourite Mamma Mia on Saturday, September 9.

www.lunaflix.com

5 THEATRE

Radio Paulerspury, Paulerspury Village Chapel, September 8&9

The programme will be peppered with new and original scripts and comedy sketche, alternative news items, an old favourite or two, what might happen when characters from different pantomimes get together to compare notes, a little of the surreal, a musical view of Paulerspury Parish past, and a poetic tour of Paulerspury present.

0845 833 4910.

6 MUSIC

Bedlam Breakout, Roadmender, Northampton, September 8 to 10

Bedlam Breakout is back in town next week for three days with some of the best psychobilly acts from across the world.

Boasting an impressive 24 bands over three days, Bedlam Breakout also aims to give Northampton an international flavour by attracting bands from across the globe.

www.bedlambreakout.com

7 MUSIC

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 8

Featuring your favourite Spice Girls hits, the Wannabe show recreates the era of Girl Power and gives you a night out to remember!

From the chart stomping Spice Up Your Life through to the hip shaking Who Do You Think You Are?, they will take you on a Spice World journey that will make you Zig-A-Zig-Ahhhh all over again.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 ART

Not the Open Studios, Primrose Gallery, Thrapston, September 8 to October 14

An exhibition showcasing a wide selection of Northamptonshire artists.

www.primrosegallery.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Cantare Singers, St Francis Church, Duston, September 9

The popular singers will be performing a broad repertoire of lovely music. The show starts at 7pm anf tickets are £5 including refreshments.

01604 590419

10 THEATRE

Make Way for Lucia, The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, September 12 to 16

Based on the E. F. Benson’s novels, it tells of the war for social supremacy between Lucia and Miss Mapp in Tilling and features plenty of wit and irony.

Hitherto, Tilling’s doyenne has been Miss Mapp; Lucia is the supreme poseuse who

peppers her speech with Italian phrases she doesn’t understand. When Lucia rents Miss Mapp’s house for the summer the battle lines are drawn.

www.theplayhousetheatre.net or 01604 627791

