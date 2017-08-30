10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Northamptonshire this week.

1 MUSIC

The Three Degrees, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, August 31

The Three Degrees are an American female vocal group, formed in 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The group has remained a trio with two original members since Sheila Ferguson left many moons ago. A firm favourite with Prince Charles, they sang at his 30th birthday party and were guests at his wedding to Princess Diana.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Fox Chapel, Roadmender, Northampton, September 1

Fox Chapel are headlining the Roadmender on Friday. The noisy post punk quartet have been working on material to follow the single Lie Low which was released earlier this year.

www.theroadmender.com

3 MOVIE

Top Gun and Beauty and the Beast, Stanwick Lakes, September 1 and 2

It is a tale as old as time but enough about Top Gun, both of the films will be shown in the open air this week. The much loved 80s movie features both Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. It is the most recent Beauty and the Beast which will be shown. Tickets must be booked in advance.

www.lunaflix.com

4 FOOD AND DRINK

Artisan Market and Beer, Cider and Cocktails, Wharf Distillery, Potterspury, September 2

This is the first ever festival held by the venue in Potterspury in the south of the county.

An artisan market takes place from 10am to 4pm showcasing some of the best local food vendors, while a beer, cider and cocktails event will be running until 8pm.

www.facebook.com/wharfidstillery

5 FAMILY

Little Foot Festival, Stanwick Hall, September 2

A fundraising, fun-packed event for kids young and old. The Littlefoot Festival’s theme is “All the fun of the Circus”.

Activities include circus school, meet and greet with reptiles, Dad Dancing competitions and a toddler disco.

The event is being opened at midday by Tyler West from CBBC and the actor Larry Lamb.

www.ilttlefootfestival.co.uk

6 MOVIE

In the Heat of the Night, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, September 3

Sidney Poitier stars as an African American police detective who is asked to investigate a murder in a racially hostile southern town in this Oscar winning movie.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

7 FAMILY

Dahlia Festival, Kelmarsh Hall, September 3

The popular event makes a return to the Northamptonshire country house this year with a programme of specially-themed activities.

The historic walled kitchen garden is home to a wonderful, varied display of dahlias and in recent years, new American-bred varieties have been added to the collection.

www.kelmarsh.com

8 THEATRE

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Milton Keynes Theatre, from September 4 to 16

This will be the final stop on the National Theatre’s critically production. Based on the book of the same name, it sees Christopher Boone’s life turned upside down when he investigates the murder of a neightbour’s dog.

www.atgtickets.co.kuk/miltonkeynes

9 MUSIC

Great Knight Folk, Old White Hart, Northampton, September 5

Great Knight Folk is back at The Old White Hart in Northampton on Tuesday with singer songwriter Phil Hare. With a career of 30 years, Hare is regarded as one of the most distinctive guitarists on the circuit. Doors open at 7.45pm and tickets are £8.

10 AUDITIONS

Blackadder’s Christmas Carol auditions, Willow Room, Berrywood Hospital, September 5

Duston Players is celebrating its 200th productionwith this very different take on the Charles Dickens story. But the show can not go ahead without the right casting and that is why the group is seeking enthusiastic actors to take part in this show. They will need to be available for the shows taking place at the end of November and December as well as for rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

www.dustonplayers.org.uk

