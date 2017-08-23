10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of things to do in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1COMEDY

Joe Pasquale, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, August 24

There are still a few tickets left to see this show.

Entitled The Devil in Disguise, the new show is designed for the entire family and is about the different sides that people have to their personality. Witness Joe explain the mysteries of why the four horseman of the apocalypse will be arriving on my little ponies, and what Action Man held with those gripping hands…

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

2 FESTIVAL

Shambala Festival, Northamptonshire, August 24-27

A wide variety of entertainment will be taking place at a stately home in Northamptonshire which will only be revealed to people after booking their tickets.

There is a wide range of music, live performances, food and entertainment for the entire family.

www.shambalafestival.org

3 MUSIC

The Pig and Applestock Festival, Naseby Reservoir, August 25-27

There will be plenty of fresh ‘n funky performers, including headliner one-man band, Dollar Bill, and the return of Trash Mantra from Switzerland, as well as some of their beloved classic acts. There is also fancy dress Friday for the first day with a chance to enjoy some crazy rhythms in some even crazier outfits.

www.applestock.co.uk/

4 FILM

Logan Lucky, Errol Flynn Filnhouse, Northampton,

August 25-31

The Logans are a blue-collar family from the hills of West Virginia, and their clan has been famous for its bad luck for nearly 90 years. But the conniving Jimmy Logan decides it’s time to turn the family’s luck around, and with a little help from his friends, the Redneck Robbers, he plans to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the busiest race day of the year. Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Hilary Swank and Seth MacFarlane star

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

5 MUSIC

Two Ways Home, Kontra Roots Club, Earls Barton, August 25

Alt-country duo, Two Ways Home, are headlining Kontra Roots Club. Support is by Edd Donovan, Steel Union and Kev Buxton. All play the Working Men’s Club in Earls Barton. Doors open at 8pm, admission is £3.

www.kcbworld.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Greenbelt Festival, Boughton House, August 25-28

Newton Faulkner, King Porter Stomp, La Chiva Gantiva and GRRRL will headline the Greenbelt Festival which returns to the county this weekend. Dozens of musicians will be playing at the multi-arts festival, which takes place over the August bank holiday at Boughton House, near Kettering.

www.greenbelt.org.uk

7 FILM

E.T - The Extra Terrestrial, Stanwick Lakes, August 26

See the all-time classic about a boy and a homesick alien on a huge screen in a lakeside amphitheatre – take a picnic – not a drive-in show. It tells the story of Elliott, a young boy who befriends an extraterrestrial, dubbed “E.T.”, who is stranded on Earth. Elliott and his siblings help E.T. return home while attempting to keep him hidden from their mother... and the government.

Doors 7pm – Film approx 8.40pm (free parking).

www.lunaflix.com

8 FAMILY

Branchline Weekend, Northampton and Lamport Railway, August 26-28

Enjoy a Bank Holiday Weekend at Pitsford and Brampton Station. Featuring GWR 1450 & BR Class 47 47205, and three days packed full of both passenger and freight services.

9 ART

Towcester & District Art Society, Paulerspury Community Hall, August 26-28

Sale of quality framed original paintings and greeting cards by local artists using a variety of different mediums

www.towcesterart.com

10 EXHIBITION

Craft Exhibition, Gretton Baptist Church, August 28

Hand-made items by local people with plenty of refreshments served at the event. Proceeds from the exhibition will go towards funds for the chapel.

