10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Launchpad Festival, The Core at Corby Cube, July 20-22

For the last two years Launchpad has been giving the region’s new theatre makers a chance to try out new work in front of a supportive audience and develop their voice. This festival is a chance to see some of that work as full-length plays.

www.thecorecorby.com

2FOOD AND DRINK

Cider and Gin Festival, Malt Shovel Tavern, Northampton, July 20-23

This event will feature more than 50 ciders and Perry’s and more than 50 specialist and artisan gin. There will also be a wide range of entertainment throughout the event.

01604234212

3 MUSIC

The Hot 8 Brass Band, Picturedrome, Northampton, July 21

New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band is back at the Picturedrome for the first time in a decade. The band, out on the road touring in support of their latest album, play a mix of hip-hop, jazz and funk out of the classic marching band tradition a with a contemporary vibe.

www.thepicturedrome.com

4 CINEMA

Dunkirk, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, July 21-August 3

Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy leads an all star cast in Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

5 THEATRE

The Blue Road, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 21-22

The forest. The wake of a unnamed crisis. A group of young people work to make sense of what happened, what it means, and what they will do now. This play explores memory, loss, living in the aftermath and our capacity to begin again.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 ART

Art Exhibition, Chichele College, English Heritage, Higham Ferrers, July 22-24

MA Fine Art Students Sarah F Janavicius and Flower Jubber will display their work . They are collaborating in aesthetically bold, bright and colourful collage compositions,

watercolour paintings and sketches incorporating various mediums.

7 THEATRE

CATS, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, July 22-23

Performed entirely by youth members of WATS (Weldon Amateur Theatre School) CATS is the musical story of the Jellicle cats. Since Cats first opened on the West End stage in 1981, it has become one of the world’s best known and best loved musicals.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Andre Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, July 22-23

Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square in André’s Dutch hometown, the spectacular Maastricht concert features the maestro in his element, along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests. This is a screened concert.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Little Criminals, Delapre Abbey, Northampton, July 22-23

The performances of this play by the Warts and All Theatre Company takes place in the courtyard. This piece by Evan Placey is performed by a group of actors aged between eight and 14. This play is suitable for the whole family. Tickets for the show are £8 each.

www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2942398

10 COMEDY

Edinbrugh Previews, The Ark, Northampton, July 26

Two stars of today bring their 2017 Edinburgh show to Northampton first. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Sofie Hagen and Edd Hedges to The Ark to showcase their new shows and their undoubted talent.

Tickets £4 in advance or £5 on the door The show starts at 7.45pm.

07731 837118

