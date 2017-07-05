10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of things to do in and around Northamptonshire this week.

1 ART

Diversity 2, jgallery, Moulton, July 6-August 5

Kerry Sage andJohn Damsell will exhibit their work. They are two very different artists exhibiting works that capture the rhythms and traditions of abstract and portraiture, using acrylic and oil and water-colour. This is Kerry’s first exhibition in the UK since returning from five years of studies in North America. John specialises in highly detailed property and portrait, and all wild and domestic animals, working in pastels watercolour, oils, acrylic, coloured pencils and graphite.

www.jgallery.org.uk

2 THEATRE

Twelfth Player, Sixfields, Northampton, July 6-12

This is the final chance to see this interactive show during a difficult but ultimately successful season for Northampton Town Football Club. It looks through the eyes of three generations of Cobblers supporters.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Rollin gin the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, July 8

There will be a night of laughter coming to Kettering Arts Centre. Raymond Mearns, Steve Day and Catherine Bohart will be the mirth-makers. The night is suitable for people aged 14 and over.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Northampton Male Voice Choir Concert, St Alban’s Church, Northampton, July 8

Guest soloist Clare Pearce joins the choir for a performance. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children.

01604 408543

5 COMEDY

The Comedy Crate Festival, Northampton, July 8-9

There will be plenty of big name comedians coming to this comedy festival in Northampton. The Lab, Charles Bradlaugh and The Black Prince will host the likes of James Acaster, Ed Byrne, Nish Kumar and Ed Gamble across the two days. Many of them have carried out hit tours as well as appearing on shows like Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week. A day pass is £16 but a weekend pass can be bought for £27

www.thecomedycrate.com

6 FOOD AND DRINK

Great British Food Festival. Kelmarsh Hall, July 8-9

The event starts at 10am each day, with over 70 artisan stalls, tasty hot food vendors, refreshing bars, great chef demos, kids cookery and circus workshops, and live music throughout the day. It is designed to be a great foodie day out for the whole family.

www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com/kelmarsh-hall/

7 THEATRE

Peter Pan, Kirby Hall, Deene, near Corby, July 9

Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter, far away on the magical island of Neverland. There they encounter the enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook. It is presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company who adapt classic literary works and perform them in the open air across the summer.

www.chapterhouse.org

8 FAYRE

Country Fayre and Classic Car Show, Kimbolton Castle, July 9

This event is packed with a wide variety of entertainment including 1,000 classic cars accompanied by their owners, over 80 stall holders, secondary ring events, big band music, dancing, carousel rides, Dreamrides and radio controlled cars, to mention but a few of the attractions coming to the event.

www.facebook.com/kimboltonfayre

9 THEATRE

The Ladykillers, Moulton Theatre, July 10-15

A classic black comedy, a sweet old lady, alone in her house, is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing…

Based on the Ealing comedy, Graham Linehan has brought this up-to-date using his experience writing for some of the best comedy of the last 20 years.

www.moultontheatre.com

10 ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Holbrook, The Ritz, Desborough, July 11

Psychic Steve attempts to contact the dead in this live show.

01823 666292

