10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of events coming up in Northamptonshire this week

1 INTERACTIVE THEATRE

The Twelfth Player, Sixfields, Northampton. June 22-July 12

This a playful and uplifting performance for all the family, combining domestic drama with the drama of the game, and delving into the fantasy worlds with which young supporters entertain themselves during games, imagining gladiator battles and flying dragons.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Twinfest. Northampton. June 22-25

Bands from France and Germany will join acts from across Northampton when Twinfest returns this week.

The annual festival sees venues in the town hosting bands from Poitiers and Marburg. This year, The Pomfret Arms, The Charles Bradlaugh, The Lamplighter and The Black Prince will host gigs

www.facebook.com/twinfest.north

3 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 22

For their special 20th Anniversary tour, The Illegal Eagles bring you their strongest and most popular show to date. Performing many hitss including Hotel California and Take It Easy.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Core at Corby Cube. June 22-23

This timeless classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage in this critically acclaimed production featuring a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle stories including the title show.

www.thecorecorby.com

5 THEATRE

Puppetry of the Penis. Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. June 23

Two near naked men (they wear shoes) manipulate their nether regions using the Ancient Art of Genital Origiami, providing the audience with a hilarious array of shapes and impersonations which will be projected onto a huge video screen.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Motown & Philadelphia On Tour. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 23

Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings brings together the sound of two of America’s iconic labels Motown and the Sounds Of Philadelphia, in this electrifying show.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 CINEMA

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Errol Flynn Filmnhouse, Northampton. June 23-24

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot are back for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, in a cosmos-spanning adventure to try and track down Peter Quill’s mysterious father.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

8 FOOD AND DRINK

Oundle Food Festival. Oundle. June 24

The Oundle Food Festival has become a highlight in the diaries of foodies from our area. This year the popular street market will be bigger than ever – with more than 75 stallholders gathering in the town centre between 9am and 4pm

9 FOOD AND DRINK

Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival. Old Scouts Rugby Field, Rushmere Road. June 24-25

This weekend’s Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival will showcase nearly every cider maker in Northamptonshire. Cider making is booming in the county, with three new cideries opening for business this year. Orgainser Crispin Slee, who has been running the event since 2014, wants the local ciders to be a central feature of this year’s festival.

www.sausageandciderfestival.co.uk

10 DANCE

Giovanni Pernice. The Core at Corbe Cube. June 28

Strictly star Giovanni’s new show features a wide range of dances such as the quickstep, samba, rhumba, pasodoble, Argentine tango and the jive.

www.thecorecorby.com

