10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Death of a Salesman, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 15 to 17

Arthur Miller’s gripping drama about the capatalist dream falling all around a salesman is entering the final three days of its run at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

The show has been critically acclaimed by a theatregoers and has made by the theatre’s in house production team.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Oliver, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, June 15 to 17

Written by Lionel Bart, the show is based on the novel by Charles Dickens and follows the plucky Oliver Twist in his plight around Victorian London.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

The Kilennys, The Core at Corby Cube, June 16

Irish balladeers The Kilkennys come from a city steeped in music, history and folk culture.

With passion and pride, they play a mixture of traditional Irish folk songs and new songs of their own.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

4 COMEDY

Franks Comedy Club. Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. June 16

A wide range of comedians will appear at the club. Rob Rouse, Nigel Ng and Laura Lexx are lined up to appear at the event.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Have Guiatrs will Travel. Picturedrome, Northampton. June 17

Have Guitars Will Travel has a 60s showcase at The Picturedrome.

The line up includes 10 Joe Green & King, Retreads, Missing Links, Phoenix, Homelanders + and SleepWalkers.

Doors open at 5.30pm and admission is free.

www.richardsonsevents.com

6 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, June 17

Markus Birdman is a veteran of the comedy scene. He was the winner of the Lewisham Comedy Festival 2001 competition. He is joined by George Zach and Andrew Watts.

www.kettering artscentre.co.uk

7 DANCE

The Dancing Years, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 17

The Dancing Years is an audio visual, nostalgic, foot-tapping trip down memory lane, reviving and reliving the dances and dance crazes that swept the nation from the Roaring 1920s to the disco dances of the 1970s, many of which have now been long forgotten.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

RPO: Jan Mrácek Performs Mendelssohn, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 18

Opening this summer concert is Debussy’s sumptuous and dreamlike Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune conducted by Martyn Brabbins, depicting the tale of a mythical faun, playing his pipes alone in the woods. Jan Mráček follows with one of the foremost violin concertos of the Romantic era, full of warmth and vitality, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Northampton Music Festival, June 18

Northampton Music Festival returns this weekend with dozens of musicians playing on stages across the town.

Festival organiser Graham Roberts is calling on people to support the event and spend Sunday enjoying some of the talent from across the county.

www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk

10 MUSIC

Dan Evans, Old White Hart, Northampton, June 20

Dan Evans is headlining Great Knight Folk at The Old White Hart. Over three decades Evans has built a niche as a world-class player of the mountain dulcimer and acoustic guitar. Doors 7.45pm, tickets £8.

