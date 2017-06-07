10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Death by the Elements. Abbey Community Theatre, Northampton. June 8-10

Come along and enjoy the evening - listen and watch carefully and pick out the things that may help you to solve the mystery. You will have your chance to work out ‘whodunit’ and write your prediction on the sheets provided.

www.abbeycommunitytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Kast Off Kinks. The Core Corby Cube. June 8

Former members of The Kinks, Mick Avory, John Dalton, Ian Gibbons and Dave Clarke will be playing the hits of the iconic band at The Core in Corby. Doors 8pm, tickets cost £20.50 before fees .

www.thecorecorby.com

3 ENTERTAINMENT

Evening of clairvoyance. Autumn Centre, Corby. June 9

Corby Spiritualist Church is holding an evening of clairvoyance at the Counts Farm Road venue from 7pm.Tickets cost £5 and are payable on the door.

4 THEATRE

In the Deep End. The Old Rectory, Blisworth. June 9

Mikron has turned its talents to recreating the history and modern-day challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Skipwick RNLI is all at sea. Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping. So when seventeen-year-old Shannon volunteers, it’s all hands on deck - particularly for Darren’s teenage son, Billy.

Free entrance but collection afterwards

5 POETRY

The Toll, The Stahl Theatre, Oundle. June 9

After the Fringe First-winning success of What I Learned From Johnny Bevan, Luke Wright is back with a stunning new spoken word show – The Toll.

Fresh from supporting John Cooper Clarke on tour, Wright is here to subject the English language to a series of degrading yet delightful tricks, all for your amusement.

www.stahltheatre.co.uk

6 COMEDY

1st International Kettering Comedy Festival. Kettering Arts Centre. June 9-10

Kettering Arts Centre presents an amazing line up of 8 top comedians bringing their brand new 1 hour shows right to your doorstep, over the KETTFEST weekend. Matt Forde is among the big names at the event.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

7 FOOD AND DRINK

Towcester Food Festival. Towcester Racecourse. June 10-11

There will be foodie heaven as hundreds of food and drink stalls from across the country will be at the Towcester Food Festival. Expect to see chef demonstrations as well.

www.towcesterfoodfestival.co.uk

8 MUSIC

LTJ Bukem, Roadmender, Northampton. June 10

Drum and bass pioneer LTJ Bukem visits Northampton. Renowned as the man who took the genre from a small venue off London’s Charing Cross Road to the nation’s superclubs and onto the international stage, Bukem is regarded by many as the living embodiment of the post-acid house entrepreneurial creative spirit.

www.roadmender.com

9 THEATRE

Knock Knock, Wayfarers Inn, Kettering. June 10

This is a psychological drama that explores the condition D.I.D (Dissociative Identity Disorder) and questions the way we see and treat animals.

01536 512216 or www.kktickets.eventbrite.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Death of a Salesman, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 13-17

Willy Loman is not as young as he once was, and boy is he feeling it. After half a lifetime on the road, this once successful travelling salesman is unable to keep up in a changing workplace. When his son Biff moves home again, Willy decides to give success one last shot. Can he prove that he’s got what it takes?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

