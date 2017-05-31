10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 MUSIC

David Ford. Roadmender, Northampton. June 1

David Ford’s songs combine Americana, English melodicism and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll, tied together with finely-crafted lyrics. His emotive stories of social commentary, politics and love in a world going to hell are known for their powerful and engaging nature.

www.theroadmender.com

2 VARIETY

The Dreamboys. Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. June 1

If you’re looking for the very best girls night out in the UK, look no further than these incredible stripping hunks. An action packed two hour show from start to finish is packed show full of music, muscle, magic and mayhem.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 MUSICAL

9 to 5 Musical, The Core at Corby Cube. June 1-3

This hilarious musical comedy, based on Dolly Parton’s hit movie, centres on three office workers who turn the tables on their sexist boss. The production oby Corby Amateur Theatrical Society features original numbers from Dolly Parton’s Oscar, Tony® and Grammy Award nominated score.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

4 THEATRE

The Wind in the Willows, The Deco Theatre, Northampton. June 1-4

Following its highly successful tour in 2016, Looking Glass Theatre present its adaptation of the classic The Wind in the Willows at The Deco Theatre in Northampton. Join Mole, Ratty, Badger and Mr Toad for their exciting adventures by the river bank. Will they stop Chief Weasel from taking over Toad Hall?

01604 491005 or www.thedeco.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 2

Upfront Comedy are marking their 25th year with a series of comedy specials across the country. Comedy’s Don Curtis Walker meets internet viral sensation Aurie Styla, outrageous multi-lingual Maureen Younger, suavely funny Mickey Sharma alongsidehost John Simmit.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 CINEMA

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Stanwick Lakes, June 3

A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. This cult musical stars Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon.

www.lunaflix.com

7 DANCE

Mayhew Dance Company - A New Dawn, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 6-7

Following a very successful launch last year, this young dynamic company present a mixture of classical and contemporary works by choreographers as diverse as Bournonville and Alston, alongside works created specifically for the company.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 7-8

Join Ben, Holly and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Graeme of Thrones. Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. June 6

avid ‘Thrones’ fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favourite fantasy saga on stage. He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skills required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.org.uk

10 MUSICAL

Cloud, Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, June 5-10

Cloud features a stunning, sweeping score with heart-rending songs and strong characters against a vision of a future world, where humans struggle to survive against the elements.

www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk

