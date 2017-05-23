10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Sand in the Sandwiches, Royal & Derngate, Nortmapton. May 25-27

Sand in the Sandwiches celebrates a man famous not only for light verse and laughter, but for his passions, his sense of purpose and his unforgettable poetry. Edward Fox stars in this brand new stage play, bringing Betjeman’s poetry and his vivacious personality to life.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 FOOD AND DRINK

The Pomfret Arms, Cotton End, Northampton, May 25 to 28

There’s plenty of music to accompany the drinking, with acts including Velvet Engine (pictured), Jono and The Uke Dealers and The Red Triangle

www.facebook.com/events/173029763220320/

3 THEATRE

Running Wild, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 26-27

For Lilly, going to Indonesia isn’t just another holiday with mum. It’s a new start, and the chance to ride an elephant called Oona. But then the tsunami hit. Charging deep into the jungle, Oona and Lilly escape the danger of the beach but they must learn to survive the rainforest.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Nathan Carter, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 27

Following on from a 2016 that saw him beat both Beyoncé and Drake to a Number 1 Album in his native Ireland, Country-Pop crossover star Nathan Carter comes to Kettering. He is one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 EXHIBITION

Diana, Princess of Wales Exhibition. Althorp House. May 28-June 4

Fifteen iconic images taken in 1997 by Mario Testino of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, will be on display this summer at Althorp - family home of the Spencers since 1508, and the final resting place of the princess. The photographs Testino initially shot for Vanity Fair turned out to be the last official portraits taken of the Princess before her untimely death the same year.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

6 COMEDY

Count Arthur Strong, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 28

Using stories and other things that are secret Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend, pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember. Uniquely recreating the salient and poignant moments for your enjoyment.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

One Little Word. The Core at Corby Cube. May 29

We meet two characters who play together – exploring a new space, new objects and dressing up – but struggles arise when one of them wants to be the only captain of the ship.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

8 THEATRE

Sarah & Duck. Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 30.

The enchanting world of Sarah and Duck is brought to life in a brand new stage show, featuring the wonderful characters from the BAFTA award winning CBeebies show.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 COMEDY

All Star Stand Up. Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 30

The All-Star Stand-Up Tour is back in 2017 with 3 more top comedians alongside returning compere Jarred Christmas. This year’s line-up includes Canadian one-liner king and star of Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo Stewart Francis, Justin Moorhouse and Mike Gunn.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

10 MUSICAL

9 to 5 The Musical. The Core at Corby Cube, May 31-June 3.

Join Corby Amateur Theatrical Society for 9 To 5 The Musical, the hilarious musical comedy based on the hit movie that centres on three office workers who turn the tables on their sexist boss. The show features original numbers from Dolly Parton’s Oscar and Grammy Award-nominated score including Backwoods Barbie, Shine Like The Sun and the original hit song 9 To 5.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

