10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Steel Magnolias, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton. May 18-20

There will be more chance to see a heart breaking story in Northampton. It sees a group of female friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.

www.theplayhousetheatre.net or call 01604 627791

2 CIRCUS

Northampton Reccreation Ground, Kettering, May 18-21; Spencer Park, Rushden, May 24-25

A circus is rolling up with high flying acrobats, tumblers and clowns promising thrills and spills for all the family. Amidst the action and excitement, award winning clowns Kakehole and Mr Popol are returning to scale new summits of silliness with their crazy comic capers.

07531 612240 or www.circuswonderland.co.uk

3 THEATRE

God of Carnage, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 18-20

Yasmina Reza’s darkly comic play about adults behaving badly is still running. Two outwardly civilised couples, tiptoeing around their mutual dislike of each other, meet to sort out a playground punch-up. But the adults soon behave worse than the children.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Sylvia. Abington Park Museum, Northampton. May 20

Telling the story of suffragette and artist Sylvia Pankhurst, who had a leading role in winning the vote. Performed by author Jackie Mulhallen Sylvia has been touring to packed houses across the North of England and the Midlands.

01604 837397

5 ART

Filip Markiewicz: Celebration Factory. NN Contemporary Art, May 20-July 22

Artist Filip Markiewicz’s new body of work explore the crises that have gripped the world in recent months. It is an exhibition that will evolve over the coming 18 months.

www.NNContemporaryArt.org

6 MUSIC

KT Tunstall, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 20

Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award winning KT Tunstall is back on tour following the release of her latest acclaimed album KIN. Released earlier this year to rave reviews, the album debuted at No.7 on the official UK Album Chart.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

The Sorcerer, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 20-21

The Sorcerer is set in the village of Poverleigh at the 542nd Fete. It is a tale of love, a magic potion, a tea urn and some very intriguing characters. But there is always a twist and the tea has chaotic implications for the villagers who fall in love with the wrong partners.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles Comedy Club. Kettering Arts Centre. May 20

Ava Vidal has become a regular presence on television with appearances on Mock the Week and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. She headlines, with Howard Read and Joseph Wilson.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Tez Ilyas – Made In Britain, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 20

In 2015, Tez Ilyas achieved phenomenal success with his debut stand up show TEZ Talks. It was met with packed out audiences and huge commercial success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He has also made a number of appearances on television.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Running Wild, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 23-27.

For Lilly, going to Indonesia isn’t just another holiday with mum. It’s a new start, and the chance to ride an elephant called Oona. But then the tsunami hit. Charging deep into the jungle, Oona and Lilly escape the danger of the beach. But there’ll me more danger around the corner.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

