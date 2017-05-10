10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 MUSIC

Wheatus, The Picturedrome, Northampton. May 11

Wheatus, best known for their 2000 hit Teenage Dirtbag from their debut album, make a return to Northampton. Despite numerous line up changes over the years, Wheatus have continued to tour and releases albums.

www.thepicturedrome.com/tickets

2 THEATRE

The Grapes of Wrath, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 10-20

Based on the classic novel by John Steinbeck, The Grapes Of Wrath is a moving story of hope and survival. The Oklahoma landscape is barren, crops turn to dust and farmers are forced from their land. The Joad family, driven by desperation, join thousands of families to undertake an epic journey west to California in search of a new life.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 COMEDY

James Acaster. Kettering Arts Centre. May 11-13

The Mock the Week star makes a return to his home town of Kettering to perform three of his award winning shows in successive nights. Expect a mix of undercover cops, jury duty, witness protection and comedy.

www.ketteringartscentre.com

4 ART

Network Arts ‘Inspiration’ Exhibition, jGallery, Moulton. May 10-June 11

This exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region. It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics; drawings and sketches.

www.networkarts.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Stars from the Commitments. The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 11

The 9-piece soul band which features original cast members from The Commitments film & multi-million selling sound track albums.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 ART

Oundle Art Group, St Peter’s Church, Oundle. May 11-12

Then annual exhibition is a mix of both contemporary and more traditional paintings, showcasing a rich variety of the members’ work.

7 CINEMA

Get Out, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. May 12-17

This thriller follows a young man who visits his white girlfriend’s family. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com or 01604 624811

8 MUSIC

Craig Charles, Roadmender, Northampton. May 13

Legendary actor, TV host and DJ Craig Charles is bringing his Funk & Soul show to the Roadmender. From Robot Wars to Red Dwarf, Charles has grounded himself as a funk and soul icon after more than 15 years of broadcasting on BBC 6 Music.

www.roadmender.com

9 MUSIC

Kate Rusby, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 14.

Kate’s soulful vocals resonate with the wistful beauty of an earthbound angel. Inhabiting a lyric with unforced conviction – no matter how old or how modern – she has that rare ability to transport her audience, of touching them emotionally and making each tune live vividly.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Duston Players. Duston Community Centre. May 17-20

The group present two one act comedies. One goes behind the scenes as an inept drama group perform while the other is a spoof of gothic horror traditions.

www.dustonplayers.org.uk or 07766 442279

