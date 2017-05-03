10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is or guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire in the coming week

1 COMEDY

The Picturedrome Comedy Club, Northampton. May 4.

The venue aims to bring the best of comedic talent for its regular comedy club. The show starts at 7.30pm and Dave Fulton, Andrew Bird and Geoff Norcott will be aiming to provide the laughter.

www.thepicturedrome.com/tickets

2 DRAMA

Dinner, The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton. May 4-6.

An artist, a scientist and a sexpot are coming to dinner. Paige, hostess extraordinaire, is celebrating the publication of her husband’s bestseller. The arrival of Mike, marooned in the foggy lane after crashing his van, provides an unexpected addition to the evening’s entertainment.

www.masquetheatre.co.uk

3 MUSICAL

Mamma Mia, Milton Keynes Theatre. May 4-20.

The ever popular musical based on the songs by Swedish pop legends ABBA is set on a Greek island. It is a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan. All Saints Church, Clipston. May 6.

The Wandering Minstrels, one of Great Britain’s leading Gilbert and Sullivan groups, will be performing a superb light-hearted evening of songs and scenes from the Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas. Tickets cost between £10 and £12.50.

01858 525336. E-mail j.connell118@btinternet.com

5 MUSIC

Buddy Holly & The Cricketers. Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 6.

For quarter of a century, this breathtaking show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

6 CINEMA

Mulholland Drive, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, May 7

David Lynch’s scary and seductive vision of Hollywood is a true masterpiece, weaving together a tale of love, jealousy, and revenge like no other.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com or 01604 624811

7 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth. May 7.

Funhouse Comedy is pleased to be presenting a regional heat of the prestigious national English Comedian of the Year competition. The entertainment starts at 8pm.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

8 MUSICAL

The Addams Family. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 9-13.

Taking the characters from both the films and the 1960s television show, this has been a huge hit on Broadway and is now coming to the UK. Samantha Womack, Les Dennis and Carrie Hope Fletcher star in the show.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 DRAMA

The Grapes of Wrath, Royal & Derngate, Northampton.

Based on the classic novel by John Steinbeck, The Grapes Of Wrath is a moving story of hope and survival. The Oklahoma landscape is barren, crops turn to dust and farmers are forced from their land. The Joad family, driven by desperation, join thousands of families to undertake an epic journey west to California in search of a new life.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 MUSIC

Hayseed Dixie, Roadmender, Northampton. May 9.

The undisputed creators of ‘rockgrass’, Hayseed Dixie are on the road touring in support of their new album and will be headlining the venue at this gig.

www.theroadmender.com

