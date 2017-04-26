10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 MUSIC

Raunds Music Festival. April 27-30

The annual Raunds Music Festival starting today(Thursday). Acts playing include Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe, The Askew Sisters, The Swing Commanders and Tautas Roks. Performances are across the town.

www.raundsfestival.com

2 THEATRE

Jazz Hands. The Abbey Centre, East Hunsbury. April 28-29

This amateur group of talented youngsters will be performing a fun evening of song, dance and variety. Profits go to charity and so far the group has been able to donate more than £1,400.

01604767568 ext 1

3 SPORT

An Evening with Chris Kamara and Charlie Nicholas. The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 28

The popular duo who are known for their reporting and commentating on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday will be talking about their careers both on and off the pitch. There are a wide range of ticketing options available and a chance to meet the duo.

01604 491005 or www.thedeco.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Friends in Low Places. The Core at Corby Cube. April 28

Trevor Smith and his eight piece band bring Friends In Low Places – The Garth Brooks Story, to The Core in Corby next Friday. Expect all of Brooks’ biggest hits. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £20.50 before fees.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

5 THEATRE

Legally Blonde - Deco Summer Youth Project 2017, The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 29 and May 11

Auditions for people aged between 11 and 21 to bring this award winning musical to life. There is no need for people to register for this project but anyone looking to have a speaking, singing or dancing role should come along and audition.

07899 992772 or email info@artsacademytheatre.com

6 COMEDY

Patrick Monahan. Kettering Arts Centre. April 29

That 80’s Show is the sequel to Patrick’s hit 2015 show The Disco Years. Patrick talks about his personal experience of the 80s. From moving with his parents from Iran to the UK to starting school no subject is untouchable to Patrick.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Not Dead Enough. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 2-6

Soap star Bill Ward and television presenter Laura Whitmore lead the cast in this stage adaptation of the Peter James book. On the night Brian Bishop murdered his wife, he was sixty miles away, asleep in bed. At least that’s what he claims.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Dinner. The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton. May 2-6

An artist, a scientist and a sexpot are coming to dinner. Paige, hostess extraordinaire, is celebrating the publication of her husband’s bestseller. The arrival of Mike, marooned in the foggy lane after crashing his van, provides an unexpected addition to the evening’s entertainment.

www.masquetheatre.co.uk

9 MUSICAL

Spamalot. The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 2-6

Lovingly ripped off from the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this award winning musical is bought to life by a Northamptonshire theatre company with a cast made up of talented local people.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Lady Boys of Bangkok, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 2

This show mixes the attractive seductiveness of Hollywood and the stylish glitz of Las Vegas meet the great traditions of classic British music hall. Expect to hear songs by the like of Beyonce, Rhianna and Tom Jones given a makeover by the performers.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

