10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here's our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 MUSICAL

Million Dollar Quartet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 20 to 22

Following its success in the West End, Las Vegas and on Broadway, Million Dollar Quartet is touring the UK.

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Gypsydelica, The Lab, Northampton, April 21

Gipsydelica headline The Lab on Friday. The Balkan psychedelic ethno rock fusion act have become a major force on the East London underground scene. Support by The VHS Pirates. Doors 8pm, tickets £7.

thelabnorthampton.club/

3 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder. Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Friday, April 21

Don’t miss this comedy club on the Underground stage at the Royal & Derngate. Daliso Chaponda, James Sherwood and Susan Murray provide the laughs.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Jethro, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, April 21

A memorable evening of hysterical nonsense as we take a peek into the circus lurking deep within the mind of, probably the greatest, comic storyteller ever to grace the stage.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, April 22

The comedy club returns to Kettering Arts Centre this Saturday. Northern Irishman Martin Mor will get you laughing with Sarah Callaghan with the ubiquitous James Sherwood also providing laughs.

www.ketteringartscentre.com

6 MUSIC

The Keeper, The Promfret Arms, Cotton End, April 22

Four piece indie psych band The Keepers play The Promfret Arms in Cotton End on Saturday. The band’s new single Here Comes Spring is out tomorrow and follows 2015’s debut EP No Exit. Music from 8pm.

7 SPORT

An evening with Aggers and Boycott. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. April 25

The extra-ordinary odd couple return by popular demand. Geoffrey Boycott will share unseen footage from the BBC archives and rare photographs from his private collection, and will be challenged to justify his forthright views on cricket and life in general.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 MUSICAL

Copacabana, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, April 25 to 29

Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl. The tale of love and romance between Tony and Lola had captivated millions, and now is a full-scale, Broadway-style musical fantasy. Original songs created by Barry Manilow as well as dazzling costumes, spectacular sets and sensational choreography come together.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Cash on Delivery, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, April 25 to 29.

This fast-paced hilarious British farce concerns a con artist who has duped the welfare authorities for years by claiming every type of benefit for the innumerable people he claims live at his address. He’s sent scrambling when welfare investigators show up and he is forced to prove all of his boarders are in fact real.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 COMEDY

Comedy at The Ark

Midsummer Meadow, Northampton, April 26

Archie Maddocks and Lauren Pattinson will be the first to bring their 2017 Edinburgh shows to Northampton. Expect plenty of laughs from both comedians who will be warming up for the fringe festival. Tickets cost £4 online or £5 on the door.

mike@mikelordcomedy.com

