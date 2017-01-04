Here is our quick guide of 10 things to do across Northamptonshire over the next week.
1THEATRE
Cinderella, The Core at Corby Cube, January 4-8
Corby Theatrical Society stage a classic pantomime for the entire family. Doomed to despair by her wicked stepmother and vicious stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of escape and romance. It’s going to take all the magic her Fairy Godmother can muster to whisk Cinders from pantry to palace.
Details: www.thecorecorby.com
2PHOTOGRAPHY
Rushden & District Photographic Society Winter Exhibition, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 5 to 30
Snappers will be showcasing some of their best pictures in an exhibition. There are three different exhibitions from members of the society entitled Seen, Imagined and Only With A Camera.
Details: www.rdps.co.uk
3 THEATRE
No Man’s Land,
The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 5.
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart appear in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to Wellingborough from London. Two ageing writers drink long into the night and their stories become more outlandish the more drunk they get. But the resulting power game changes with the arrival of two youngsters.
Details www.castletheatre.co.uk
4CINEMA
Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, January 5 to 11.
There’s a chance for people to see the Harry Potter spin off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at the Errol Flynn Filmhouse or you can see Oliver Stone thriller Snowden depicting one of the biggest crises in the 21st century.
Details: www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com
5THEATRE
Dick Whittington
Milton Keynes Theatre , January 5 to 15
There’s still time to enjoy some cross-dressing, thigh-slapping fun with this festive family treat, starring former EastEnders star Samantha Womack and X Factor finalist Stacey Solomon.
Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
6ART
Winter Glory
Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering, January 5 to 7
Winter is a time to hibernate, or at least a time to snuggle up and get cosy.
Itseeks to remind us of the wonderful sleeping world outside.
Details: www.kettering.gov.uk/info/10055/alfred_east_gallery
7ART
And Then,
NN Art , January 7 to February 25
And Then… celebrates the art graduates of 2016.
The exhibition presents artwork by selected recent graduates from a 50- mile radius of Northampton. It brings together Fine Art graduates who work in mixed media.
Details: www.nncontemporaryart.org
8 THEATRE
Sunny Afternoon
Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 10-14
Set against the back-drop of a Britain caught mid-swing between the conservative 50s and riotous 60s, the musical explores the euphoric highs and agonising lows of one of Britain’s most iconic bands The Kinks. and the irresistible music that influenced generations.
Details: www.royalandderngate.co.uk
9 THEATRE
The Tempest
The Castle, Wellingborough, January 11
Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero to be screened in Wellingborough. The show is packed with effects.
Details: www.castletheatre.co.uk
10 COMEDY
Comedy at The Ark, Midsummer Meadow, Northampton, January 11
Laughter merchants Paul Revill, Josh Pugh, Tom Rackham and Mike Dryburgh promise to help lift the January back-to-work blues with a night of top comedy. Details: www.facebook.com/events/1797444263800893