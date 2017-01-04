Here is our quick guide of 10 things to do across Northamptonshire over the next week.

1THEATRE

Samantha Womack in Dick Whittington

Cinderella, The Core at Corby Cube, January 4-8

Corby Theatrical Society stage a classic pantomime for the entire family. Doomed to despair by her wicked stepmother and vicious stepsisters, Cinderella dreams of escape and romance. It’s going to take all the magic her Fairy Godmother can muster to whisk Cinders from pantry to palace.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com

2PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Revill can be seen at The Ark in Northampton

Rushden & District Photographic Society Winter Exhibition, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 5 to 30

Snappers will be showcasing some of their best pictures in an exhibition. There are three different exhibitions from members of the society entitled Seen, Imagined and Only With A Camera.

Details: www.rdps.co.uk

3 THEATRE

One of the pieces in the And Then exhibition

No Man’s Land,

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 5.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart appear in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to Wellingborough from London. Two ageing writers drink long into the night and their stories become more outlandish the more drunk they get. But the resulting power game changes with the arrival of two youngsters.

Details www.castletheatre.co.uk

Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

4CINEMA

Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, January 5 to 11.

There’s a chance for people to see the Harry Potter spin off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at the Errol Flynn Filmhouse or you can see Oliver Stone thriller Snowden depicting one of the biggest crises in the 21st century.

Details: www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

5THEATRE

Dick Whittington

Milton Keynes Theatre , January 5 to 15

There’s still time to enjoy some cross-dressing, thigh-slapping fun with this festive family treat, starring former EastEnders star Samantha Womack and X Factor finalist Stacey Solomon.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

6ART

Winter Glory

Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering, January 5 to 7

Winter is a time to hibernate, or at least a time to snuggle up and get cosy.

Itseeks to remind us of the wonderful sleeping world outside.

Details: www.kettering.gov.uk/info/10055/alfred_east_gallery

7ART

And Then,

NN Art , January 7 to February 25

And Then… celebrates the art graduates of 2016.

The exhibition presents artwork by selected recent graduates from a 50- mile radius of Northampton. It brings together Fine Art graduates who work in mixed media.

Details: www.nncontemporaryart.org

8 THEATRE

Sunny Afternoon

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 10-14

Set against the back-drop of a Britain caught mid-swing between the conservative 50s and riotous 60s, the musical explores the euphoric highs and agonising lows of one of Britain’s most iconic bands The Kinks. and the irresistible music that influenced generations.

Details: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

The Tempest

The Castle, Wellingborough, January 11

Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero to be screened in Wellingborough. The show is packed with effects.

Details: www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 COMEDY

Comedy at The Ark, Midsummer Meadow, Northampton, January 11

Laughter merchants Paul Revill, Josh Pugh, Tom Rackham and Mike Dryburgh promise to help lift the January back-to-work blues with a night of top comedy. Details: www.facebook.com/events/1797444263800893