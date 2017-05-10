10 live events coming to Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the live events coming to Northamptonshire including theatre, comedy, variety and music

Screaming Blue Murder

The Core at Corby Cube. May 19

The latest of the Screaming Blue Murder comedy nights comes to the The Core at Corby Cube. Comedians Pierre Hollins, Harriet Dyer and Julian Deane will be attempting to make the audience laugh. The night will be compered by Sally-Anne Hayward at the night suitable for people aged 16 and over.

www.thecorecorby.com

Disaster Cast & The House of Fog

Duston Community Centre. May 17-20

Duston Players will take on two one act plays for this four day run. One is about a drama group about to stage a play when disaster hits, the other is a spoof of the gothic horror traditions. Performances takes place at 7.45pm each night.

www.dustonplayers.org.uk

Omid Djalili - Shmuck for a Night

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 17

Award winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili known for his legendary stand-up performances is back on a nationwide tour. Intelligent, sometimes provocative and always entertaining, his stand-up is a hugely energetic and captivating comedy masterclass.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Great British Seaside Show

Wicksteed Park. May 16-18 and May 22-25

Based on the classic end of pier variety show, the cast take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, back to the good old days. It will feature a feast of toe tapping music will get you singing along and in the mood for summer.

www.wicksteedpark.org

An Audience with

Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe

Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 21

Strictly favourites Ian and Natalie have developed a whole new show with newly choreographed routines of their favourite Ballroom and Latin dances. New music developed to accompany these dances and give you a feel good factor with pure romance.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Fiori Musicali

Sulgrave Manor. May 19

The sounds of 17th -century Venice will be evoked at Sulgrave Manor. The sparkling music for recorders, dulcian and harpsichord played by star recorder specialists Heidi Fardell and Owlen Foulkes, who will be bringing to life the musical delights.

www.fiori-musicali.com or 0333 666 3366.

The Sorcerer

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 20-21

The Arts Barn Gilbert and Sullivan Society stage this show. It is set in the village of Poverleigh at the 542nd Fete. It is a tale of love, a magic potion, a tea urn and some very intriguing characters! The tea has chaotic implications for the villagers who fall in love with the wrong partners.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

Rolling in the Aisles

Kettering Arts Centre. May 20

Ava Vidal has become a regular presence on television since she turned heads as the BBC New Comedy Awards’ only female finalist in the very first year of her career. She has appeared on Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. She headlines this event with Howard Read and Joseph Wilson.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

Jill Crossland

St Mary & All Saints Church, Fotheringhay. May 20

Concert Pianist Jill Crossland will play classical music. She is expected to play Bach’s Partita No.1, Mozart’s Sonata in C K330 as well as Works by Rameau and Chopin. Tickets for the concert are £9 in advance or £10 on the door.

01832 274734 or www.oundlefestival.org.uk

Tez Ilyas

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 20

Join one of the UK’s most exciting rising stars as he heads out on his first nationwide tour. Tez achieved phenomenal success with his debut stand up show and was met with packed out audiences and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

