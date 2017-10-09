Wood scores two on return as Wanderers win at Grange Road

Tom Wood scored two tries on his return to action as the Wanderers cruised to a 59-7 victory against Cambridge University at Grange Road on Monday night.

Wood was due to make his comeback from a shoulder injury in last week's Prem Rugby A League game at Wasps, but that was called off due to the lack of an ambulance at Ivor Preece Field.

But the Saints flanker, who hadn't played since scoring twice in Saints' opening-day defeat to Saracens, was able to get some valuable minutes under his belt against the Cambridge students.

And it proved to be a productive night, as he dotted down on two occasions before being replaced on 47 minutes.

Paul Hill and Jamie Elliott also returned from injury as they came off the bench during the second half.

The Wanderers, skippered by centre Tom Stephenson, racked up a total of nine tries on the night, with James Grayson adding six conversions.

Wood's brace was added to by Reece Marshall, Stephenson, Rory Hutchinson, Alex Mitchell, Alex Moon, Charlie Clare and a penalty try.

The next A League fixture for the Wanderers comes on October 23, when Newcastle Falcons travel to Franklin's Gardens.

Wanderers: Furbank; Hutchinson, Tuitavake (Dingwall 47), Stephenson (c) (Elliott 47), Pisi (Estelles 47); Grayson, Mitchell (Kessell 47); Beesley (Trinder 55), Marshall (Clare 47), Painter (Hill 55); Peters, Moon; Wood (Ryan 47), Allman, Nutley (D Onojaife 47).