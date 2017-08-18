White signs new contract at Northants

Graeme White has signed a contract extension at Northants, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The left-arm spinner has become a key figure for the Steelbacks, particularly in the Royal London One-Day Cup and the NatWest T20 Blast.

Last year, he registered career best List A figures of six for 37 in the 50-over victory against Lancashire, the sixth-best return by a Steelbacks bowler in List A cricket.

He subsequently earned a place in the North v South series through the PCA’s Most Valuable Player rankings.

White also played an important role in last season's T20 triumph, with his hat-trick against the Birmingham Bears one of the highlights of the campaign.

The 30-year-old has recently been missing with a shoulder injury, but he has done enough to earn a new two-year deal.

“Graeme continues to improve," said Northants head coach David Ripley.

"He is a real modern-day cricketer who can bowl, bat and field and we are delighted he continues to see his future here."