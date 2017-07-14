Wanderers start title defence at Sale

The Wanderers will begin the defence of their A League title with a trip to Sale Jets on September 4.

The Saints second string, who beat Gloucester in last season’s final at Franklin’s Gardens back in May, will face more fixtures this season as a new A League framework comes into place.

In the six-team North Pool, which the Wanderers are part of, teams will play each other both home and away.

That will give fringe players more chances to impress and potentially force their way into their club’s first team.

Last season, the Wanderers only played five group games, topping the Northern Conference and eventually going on to beat Saracens in the semi-final before seeing off Gloucester in the showpiece.

But this time round, more work will have to be done if they are to make the semi-finals, which will take place in the week commencing Monday, April 22.

The top two teams in the North Pool will book a place in the final four, giving them the chance to reach the final, which will be contested on Monday, April 30.

Wanderers’ A League fixtures (all home games to be played at Franklin’s Gardens)

Monday, September 4: Sale Jets (a, Heywood Road)

Monday, September 11: Leicester Tigers (h)

Monday, September 25: Worcester Cavaliers (a, Sixways)

Monday, October 2: Wasps (a, Ivor Preece Field)

Monday, October 23: Newcastle Falcons (h)

Monday, November 27: Sale Jets (h)

Monday, December 18: Leicester Tigers (a, Welford Road)

Monday, January 1: Worcester Cavaliers (h)

Monday, April 4: Wasps (h)

Monday, April 9: Newcastle Falcons (a, Kingston Park)