Walker wins singles title yet again

Northampton West End’s Jamie Walker took the County Men’s Four-Wood Singles title for the fourth year in a row, although he was pushed all the way by club-mate Darren Childs before wrapping up a narrow 21-19 success at Earls Barton.

Abington’s Adam Brown was edged out by Kettering Midland Band’s Connor Cinato as he clinched the Two-Wood Singles title.



Cinato eventually secured a 13-12 victory over 21 ends with the fact that only 25 shots were scored showing that the majority of ends were won by just one.



Brown actually won 11 ends compared to 10 for Cinato but the Kettering bowler scored three doubles, which proved crucial.



Brown led 9-7 after 15 ends but Cinato collected four shots over three ends to go 11-9 up, although the lead was short lived as Brown hit back to regain the advantage at 12-11.



But, on the final end, Cinato was holding shot and then drew up to the jack with his last bowl to take the title.



There was glory for the Wellingborough rink of David Love, Darren Lyman, Curtis Johnson and skip Neil Corbyn as they won the Fours title after a 21-13 success over David Iddles, Ray Castle, Ben Sharp and Mick Sharpe (Kingsthorpe).



The remaining County Finals take place at Earls Barton tomorrow with David Walker (Northampton West End)taking on Adam Pitfield (Burton Latimer Town) in the Under-25 Singles while David Iddles and Ben Sharpe (Kingsthorpe) face Martin and Cinato (Kettering Midland Band) in the Pairs.



In the Triples, Walker’s Northampton West End rink will be up against Corbyn’s Wellingborough team.