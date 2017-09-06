Wales star Biggar to join Saints next summer

Saints have announced that British & Irish Lions star Dan Biggar will be joining the club from Ospreys in the summer of 2018.

The 27-year-old played in five of the Lions’ 10 matches on the tour of New Zealand this summer.

He has won 56 caps for Wales and has been the starting 10 for the majority of the past four years.

Biggar will arrive to bolster a Saints fly-half department that currently includes Stephen Myler and Piers Francis.

But Myler’s current contract concludes at the end of this season.

Jim Mallinder is delighted to have secured the services of Biggar and the Saints boss believes the signing is a statement of intent.

“We’re delighted to have secured the signature of such a highly-rated player,” Mallinder said.

“Dan has shown his excellence year in, year out, for both the Ospreys and Wales, and he performed really well for the Lions this summer.

“The fact that he has put pen to paper a year in advance shows that Dan has plenty of belief in where we are going as a club and our ambitions for the future and we’re looking forward to welcoming him here next summer.”

At club level, Biggar was the youngest player to pass the 200-appearance mark for the Ospreys, a feat he achieved last season.

To date he has scored more than 2,000 points for the region, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most accurate marksmen in the process.

And the player is delighted to have the chance to represent Saints next season.

“I’m hugely privileged to sign for a club with the history and tradition of Saints,” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s extremely exciting to start a new chapter of my career with a club that shares my ambition to win trophies, which is where this club belongs.

“I have to say a massive thank you to the coaches and board for the confidence put in me and I look forward to working as hard as I ever have in my career to return the faith.

“This is an opportunity for me and my family to experience rugby in a different environment and playing in a town and surrounding area which has a massive passion for rugby was a huge attraction.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union who has supported and helped me throughout my career and an extra special thank you to the fans who have helped and supported me through highs and lows.

“To play for my home club was a dream come true, let alone to play as many times as I have done.

“I hope my passion for the shirt and people of this region has shone through in my performances and I would love to leave on a high note with some silverware.

“I also remain fully committed to Wales and achieving the best I can every time I pull on the red shirt.”