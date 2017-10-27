Tuala returns for Saints' clash with Wasps

Ahsee Tuala returns to take his place at full-back for Saints' Aviva Premiership clash with Wasps at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Tuala replaces Harry Mallinder, who got the nod at 15 for last Saturday's 24-7 Champions Cup defeat to Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel Michelin.

That is the only alteration to the back line, but there are two further changes in the pack, with Kieran Brookes replacing Jamal Ford-Robinson and Jamie Gibson in for Christian Day.

Courtney Lawes, who has been excelling at six in recent weeks, has returned to the second row, alongside Api Ratuniyarawa.

Dylan Hartley skippers the side after the citing complaint against him was dismissed on Wednesday.

Ford-Robinson (calf), Mitch Eadie (ankle), Jamie Elliott (hamstring), Rob Horne (calf), George North (knee), David Ribbans (ankle) and Tom Stephenson (concussion) are all out.

Wasps have made one change to the team that thrashed Harlequins in the Champions Cup last Sunday, with Guy Thompson replacing the suspended Nathan Hughes at No.8.

Matt Symons returns from injury to take his place on the bench.

Saints: Tuala; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, Collins; Francis, Groom; Waller, Hartley (c), Brookes; Lawes, Ratuniyarawa; Gibson, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Hill, Day, Paterson, Reinach, Mallinder, Pisi.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, De Jongh, Bassett; Gopperth, Robson; Mullan, Johnson, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (c), Rowlands; Haskell, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Harris, McIntyre, Moore, Gaskell, Willis, Symons, Simpson, Miller.