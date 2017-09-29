TRAMPOLINING: Brilliant Brodie jumps to a British Championship double

A brilliant performance from Brodie Hove-Coleman saw the Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy ace crowned double British Champion at the Echo Arena in Liverpool as she put on a season’s best showing at the end of term showpiece.

The 14-year-old – who has been at the Northampton-based club for 11-years after joining as a three-year-old – stole the show with a thrilling double as she took the British title in the 13-14 girls before teaming up with team-mate Evie Joseph to take the 13-17 girls British synchronised trampoline title.

Hove-Coleman led from start to finish in the individual event, building on her commanding 2.640 lead from the prelims with a final score of 49.465 that saw her take first place by nearly three marks.

Team-mate Joseph – who registered the highest execution scores across all categories in the first round – had enjoyed a spectacular season but saw her title challenge ended by a second round error, eventually finishing 11th.

There was no stopping the pair as they teamed up for the synchronised event as they totalled 121.775 to win a tight competition.

Ross Tait, who is 17, enjoyed the best British Championship of his career as he earned a bronze medal in the men’s 17-19 group on the final afternoon, following a silver-medal-winning performance in the morning in the Men’s 17+ synchronised event.

A close-fought individual event saw Tait step on the podium 1.1 behind second spot and 2.2 behind first. Team-mate Josh Jones settled for fourth with 119.585, though a second round error left him out of medal contention.

Jones put his individual disappointment behind him to secure second in the synchronised event with Tait, as they totalled 121.275.

Tyler Cole-Dyer retained his synchronised British Champion title in the 9-12 Boys as he teamed up with Ryan Brown (from Up’n’Downs trampoline club) to win with a score of 124.450, six marks ahead of their nearest competitors.

The pair then faced each other in the individual 11-12 Boys event, with Cole-Dyer scoring a total of 145.630 to win silver, just behind Brown who scored 148.960.

Making his British Championships debut in the same group, Reece Coleman performed consistently over two rounds to finish in 12th place with 86.380, just two marks away from the top eight and a final spot.

In a tightly contested 11-12 Girls event, Lois Moseley performed brilliantly at her first British Championships to secure a silver medal with 139.040, while a consistent performance from Amanda Harris in the Senior Ladies event saw her return with a bronze medal thanks to a final score of 149.910.

Andrew Stamp and Abigail Brown finished in fourth and fifth place respectively due to uncharacteristic errors. Stamp registered the highest execution score of finalists across all categories however a first round error put paid to his medal chances. After an impressive preliminary performance Brown sat in second spot overnight but a clip of the side mat in her final round meant she missed out on a podium place.

Several Academy members will now wait to see if they have gained a place on the Great Britain team at the World Championships travelling to Bulgaria later this year.