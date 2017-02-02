TENNIS: In-form Towcester Ladies pile the pressure on Dallington

Towcester ladies B recorded a sensational two wins in as many days, to pile the pressure on Dallington D at the top of Ladies Division Four of the Town Winter League, writes OLIVER CONOPO.

Towcester first travelled to Nether Heyford to record a 6-2 win last Tuesday, before a 7-1 home win against LMRCA a day later. The pairing of Jane Brodie and Fiona Threlfall picked up eight sets in the space of 24 hours, dropping only three games in their first match away to Nether Heyford. Other players included Clare Buckingham, Gill Grey, Candy Hudson and Lynn Neasham.

A total of 13 sets won in two days for Towcester piled the pressure on leaders Dallington D, who have seen their lead cut to just three points.

Dallington were 16 points clear before Towcester’s victories, following their 4-4 draw against County C. Dallington’s Becky Underwood and Paula Jeffries, Debbie Conopo and Anna Burnett picked up two sets apiece, with their wins coming against the pair of Sarah Noble – Kendrick and Una Mcintosh. County’s Heather Caswell and Annie Morris won all four of their sets.

In Ladies Division Three, Earls Barton A have cemented their position at the top of the league following a comprehensive 8-0 win over Rushmere B.

The stand-out pairing of the night was Sally Gilbert and Sarah Bray, who dropped just a single game in their four sets. Earls Barton now sit eight points clear of second place Rugby C, with both sides having five games left of the winter season.

Rugby B have stretched their lead at the top of division two to 10 points over second place Dallington B, following their 7-1 win over Duston A.

The Rugby pairing of Debbie Smith and Lisa Webb picked up all four sets, beating Cathy Hodge and Suzanne McIlwaine 6-0, 6-1 and Phillippa Andell and Kim Ormshaw 6-3, 6-2. Despite being 10 points clear of second place Dallington, it looks to be a promotion challenge that will go down to the wire, with Dallington having a game in hand over the league leaders, and the chance to reduce the gap to two points.