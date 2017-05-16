Taylor reflects on time at Northants after Notts clash is abandoned

James Taylor says it has been 'brilliant' to work with Northants - despite their disappointing Royal London One-Day Cup campaign.

The Steelbacks finished second from bottom in the North Group after winning just one of their eight matches.

The campaign concluded today, with the County Ground clash with Nottinghamshire Outlaws washed out after just 14.4 overs.

Northants had reached 79 without loss, with Ben Duckett blasting 56 and Max Holden hitting 23.

But the rain refused to relent and the match was abandoned with both teams picking up one point.

And former England batsman Taylor, who had joined Northants as a part-time batting consultant for the 50-over campaign, said: "It’s been brilliant to work with the guys, but it hasn’t gone to plan.

"Injuries have hampered the squad - we’ve had some major players missing and that’s made it extremely hard.

“Individuals have played well in phases but ultimately we haven’t played consistently well enough.”