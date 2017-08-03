Steelbacks seeking new overseas player after White injury blow

David Ripley says the Steelbacks are still scouting around for a new overseas player for this season’s NatWest T20 Blast.

Ripley recently said he felt his squad could cope with the loss of Sri Lanka all rounder Seekkuge Prasanna, who will play no part in this season’s competition due to a hamstring injury.

The Steelbacks were able to call on South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the early stages of the tournament, but he had to return home to represent his country.

Ripley was hoping to be able to rely on Graeme White in the spin department, but the 30-year-old recently picked up an untimely shoulder problem.

And White’s injury has prompted to think again about a possible overseas recruit.

“We’ve been thinking about it again because we made that call and Graeme’s injury has developed and become more of a problem than we thought,” Ripley said.

“It’s disappointing timing for us and we’re trying to keep our eyes open.

“But we’ve got the problems with the visas and other things that make it a bit tough.

“We are actually have a scout round to see if anything can come up.”

Josh Cobb (hand) is another man currently on the injury list and, like White, will miss the home game against Lancashire Lightning tonight (start time 6.30pm).

But Muhammad Azharullah (shoulder) is closing in on a return.

“Azhar was in the squad on Tuesday night and we just felt he might need a bit more time,” Ripley said.

“But he had a really good bowl before the game and I’m sure he’ll be pushing for a start.

“But Cobby and Graeme White still look like they’re not about to play on Thursday I’m afraid.”