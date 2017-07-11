Steelbacks' clash with Yorkshire is a washout

Heavy rain prevented any play between Northants and Yorkshire in the NatWest T20 Blast North Group at Wantage Road on Tuesday evening.

Rain had set in throughout the afternoon in Northampton and there was no let up by the scheduled start of 6.30pm.

Umpires Michael Gough and Alex Wharf eventually abandoned the game at 6.50pm giving the Steelbacks and Yorkshire a point each.

Champions Northants, who have now taken three points from their opening three games, now travel to Edgbaston to take on Birmingham Bears on Friday night.