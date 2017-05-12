Steelbacks' clash with Leicestershire is cut short

Just 16.5 overs were bowled as Northants' Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Leicestershire was abandoned at Grace Road.

The Steelbacks, captained by Ben Duckett, had lost the toss and were put into bat by the Foxes.

Duckett was dismissed early, having failed to score, but Rob Newton and Richard Levi then got into their stride.

Newton made 55 from 54 balls, while Levi managed to rack up 59 from 47 deliveries as the Steelbacks made their way to 121 for one.

But the rain came and ended hopes of a result, which mattered more to Leicestershire as Northants had already been eliminated from the competition.