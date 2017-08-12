Steelbacks boss Ripley confident Cobb will be fit for key clash with Yorkshire

Have your say

David Ripley is confident Josh Cobb will be available for the Steelbacks' crucial NatWest T20 Blast double-header next week.

Northants travel to Yorkshire Vikings on Thursday night before welcoming Durham Jets to the County Ground a day later.

Both games are crucial for Ripley's men, who currently sit second in the North Group after losing to Leicestershire Foxes by 48 runs on Friday night.

And the return of Cobb, who hit a match-winning innings in last year's T20 final, would be vital.

The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a hand injury during the win at Leicestershire on July 21.

Graeme White also suffered an injury in that match and has not been able to shrug off the shoulder problem.

White looks likely to be sidelined for a little bit longer, but Cobb could return for the key clash at Headingley.

"I'm very confident Cobby will be back, but Graeme less so," said Northants head coach David Ripley.

"Graeme's shoulder injury seems to be dragging on and he's very frustrated by that, but he's just not able to perform how we need him to.

"Fingers crossed we can get him back and Cobby as well."