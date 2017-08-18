Skipper Hartley set for first pre-season appearance as Saints face Glasgow

Dylan Hartley is set to make his first pre-season appearance of 2017 after the Saints skipper was named on the bench for Saturday's clash with Glasgow Warriors in Stirling (kick-off 2pm).

Hartley captained England to a 2-0 series win in Argentina in June and will now look to inspire his club in the forthcoming season.

Campese Ma'afu and Ahsee Tuala are also set to wear the green, black and gold for the first time during this year's friendly campaign as they start against Glasgow.

Ben Foden skipper Saints from full-back, with Tuala lining up at outside centre.

Jamal Ford-Robinson, who started at loosehead in the 71-21 win against the Dragons at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday, will switch to tighthead this weekend.

Tom Wood (suspended) and Stephen Myler (knee) are among the men still missing for Saints.

But Teimana Harrison is fit enough to take his place among the replacements after being forced off with a knock last weekend.

Jim Mallinder's men have won both pre-season matches so far, with the comfortable victory against the Dragons followed by Thursday night's 32-21 success against Nottingham.

Glasgow Warriors: Hughes; Santo, Kelly, Johnson, Nairn; Hastings, Horne; Bhatti, Malcolm, Rae; Peterson, Cummings; Fagerson, Smith, Ashe (c).

Replacements: Allan, Stewart, Nicol, Alainu'uese, McDonald, Stokes, Burr, Fusaro, Wynne, Shiel, McDowell, Jones, Beattie.

Saints: Foden (c); Elliott, Tuala, Burrell, Collins; Francis, Groom; Ma'afu, Clare, Ford-Robinson; Ribbans, Craig; Gibson, Ludlam, Eadie.

Replacements: Hartley, Waller, Brookes, Hill, Paterson, Marshall, Day, Nutley, Harrison, Mitchell, Grayson, Hutchinson, Stephenson, Estelles, Furbank, Mallinder.