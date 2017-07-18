Shamsi staying with Steelbacks for two more matches

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will be staying at Northants for another two matches.

Shamsi has been a big hit for the Steelbacks, helping them claim two wins from their opening four NatWest T20 Blast matches.

He was a stand-out performer in the victories at Durham Jets and Birmingham Bears, taking two for 20 and two for 24 respectively.

And he will now be back in action for the County when they travel to Leicestershire Foxes on Friday night and Nottinghamshire Outlaws on Saturday.

Northants had initially signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna for all of the 14 North Group matches, but Prasanna has been on international duty and is nursing an injury.

So Shamsi will again get a chance to shine this week, and he confirmed the news on Twitter.

"When u hear ure joining @NorthantsCCC once again for another 2 @NatWestT20Blast games #BackAtItAgain #OneLastDance," Shamsi tweeted with a picture of himself in Steelbacks colours.