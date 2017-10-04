Settled Groom always knew Saints could hit the top

Nic Groom says he always knew Saints could realise their 'massive potential'.

And the scrum-half is enjoying every minute of his time at Franklin's Gardens.

Last Saturday, Groom produced a man of the match performance as he propelled Saints to a 30-22 success against Harlequins at the Gardens.

It was a fourth successive Aviva Premiership win for Jim Mallinder's men, who are top of the table ahead of Saturday's game at Gloucester.

And Groom, who moved to Saints from Super Rugby side the Stormers in 2016, said: "I feel very settled, I'm enjoying Northampton.

"From day one I always knew this place had massive potential and I knew we could roll teams here at Franklin's Gardens with bonus points.

"With the staff, facilities and squad, we can be at the top of the log, no problem.

"It was never a case of me doubting it and this year we're lucky enough to be there, so I'm happy."

The 27-year-old competed with Lee Dickson for the No.9 shirt last season and is now revelling in a friendly rivalry with countryman Cobus Reinach.

And Groom is getting better and better in Saints colours, reaping the benefits of more minutes in a Saints shirt.

"Last season I moved from a new country, new surroundings, new team and these things take time," Groom said.

"I don't think I've particularly done anything different.

"There's temptation when new players come in to start comparing yourself, but I've gone inward and really focused on my game.

"I can only give my best and that seems to be good enough at the moment."