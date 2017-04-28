Saints without key trio for Exeter clash

Saints will be without Louis Picamoles, George North and Stephen Myler when they travel to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Picamoles (shoulder) and Myler (knee) both picked up injuries during the defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK last time out.

North missed that match with a side problem picked up in training and he remains out, along with calf injury victim Calum Clark.

Saints make two changes to the team that lost to Saracens, with Picamoles and Myler replaced by Teimana Harrison and JJ Hanrahan respectively.

Campese Ma'afu and Gareth Denman both make rare appearances on the bench, with Ethan Waller and Paul Hill missing out.

For Exeter, niggling injuries to Jack Maunder and Henry Slade mean Stuart Townsend and Gareth Steenson start at nine and 10 respectively.

Ian Whitten returns at centre at the expense of Michele Campagnaro, while in the back three, Jack Nowell, recently named in the British & Irish Lions squad, returns on the wing in place of James Short.

On the bench, prop Harry Williams and fly-half Joe Simmonds are both recalled to first team duty, as is scrum-half Will Chudley, who has recovered from operations on both of his shoulders to make his first appearance since Exeter's draw at Saracens at the turn of the year.

Exeter Chiefs: Turner; Nowell, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, Townsend; Rimmer, Yeandle (c), Holmes; Dennis, Parling; Ewers, Armand, Horstmann.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Williams, Atkins, Salvi, Chudley, Simmonds, Hill.

Saints: Tuala; K Pisi, Burrell, Mallinder, Foden; Hanrahan, Groom; A Waller, Hartley, Brookes; Lawes, Ribbans; Gibson, Wood (c), Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Denman, Ratuniyarawa, Dickinson, Dickson, Tuitavake, Estelles.