Saints wing Packman set for Bedford switch

Howard Packman has become the second Saints player to agree to join Bedford Blues this summer.

Packman, who is out of contract at Northampton at the conclusion of the current campaign, will join Lee Dickson at Goldington Road.

And another man with a Saints connection, fly-half Will Hooley, is also Blues-bound from Exeter Chiefs.

Packman had shown early promise after graduating from the Academy at Franklin’s Gardens, scoring regularly for the Wanderers.

But the 21-year-old, son of Saints legend Frank Packman, has been unable to secure regular first-team starts, making just seven appearances.

And he will now play for Bedford on a full-time basis next season, having had a spell at the Championship side on dual-registration.

“Howard is a wonderful player and over the last few months we’ve really seen what he’s all about and the hunger that he has on the field,” said Bedford boss Mike Rayer.

“Despite his young age, Howard has a very mature attitude to the game and I’m excited about seeing him really kicking on for us next season.”