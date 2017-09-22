Saints trio to take part in England training camp

Three Saints players will travel to Oxford for an England training camp that begins on Sunday.

Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes and Piers Francis have been named in a 33-man squad that will take part in a three-day preparation for the upcoming Old Mutual Wealth Series.

Lawes will skipper Saints at London Irish on Sunday before heading to camp, while Hartley (hand) and Francis (jaw) are missing the game at the Madejski Stadium through injury.

England will play Argentina (11 November), Australia (18 November) and Samoa (25 November) this autumn.

And head coach Eddie Jones said: “This camp in Oxford is a really positive opportunity for the group to come back together and sharpen our focus and preparation ahead of our first match against Argentina.

"This is our most important game this year and we want the players to come away from camp having trained well with a clear plan of how we want to play and win against the Pumas."

England training squad for Oxford camp

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Dylan Hartley (Saints)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Piers Francis (Saints)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)

Marland Yarde (Harlequins)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)