Saints to start new season with three huge clashes

Jim Mallinder will take his team to Twickenham for the season opener

Saints have been handed a blockbuster start to the new Aviva Premiership season.

Jim Mallinder's men will begin their campaign with a trip to Champions Cup holders Saracens in the London Double Header at Twickenham on Saturday, September 2 (kick-off 2pm).

Saints' first home game will come a week later, against local rivals Leicester Tigers.

And there will be another Franklin's Gardens clash on the following Friday, with Bath the visitors.

Newly-promoted London Irish will be next, at the Madejski Stadium, before a home game against Harlequins, a trip to Gloucester and a Gardens battle against Wasps.