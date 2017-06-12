Saints to play three pre-season fixtures at Franklin's Gardens

Saints have announced that they will play three home pre-season matches in the build-up to the new campaign.

The first friendly for Jim Mallinder's men will be against Newport-Gwent Dragons at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, August 12.

Championship side Nottingham will then be the visitors on Thursday, August 17 before Ulster come calling on Friday, August 25.

There could also be an away fixture against Glasgow Warriors in the mix, but the Scottish club are still to confirm that.

Saints season ticket holders will be able to watch all three home friendlies as part of their 2017/18 package.

And Mallinder said: "We’re really looking forward to playing strong teams in August.

"It will provide us with a great springboard for the start of the Premiership campaign.

“The games will give us an opportunity to take our pre-season training to the next level as well as give the squad plenty of game time before the season gets started.”

Saints' home pre-season fixtures

Saturday, August 12: Newport-Gwent Dragons

Thursday, August 17: Nottingham

Friday, August 25: Ulster